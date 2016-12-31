Driver of snow-removal vehicle dies in collision

The driver of a snowblower tractor was killed after a collision with another truck on Highway 161 in the Eastern Townships Friday.

The 20-year-old man who was clearing snow from the highway in Nantes, near Lac-Mégantic, and was reportedly backing up in his tractor when he was hit by a semi-trailer truck.

He was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The other trucker involved in the collision was treated for shock.