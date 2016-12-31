Canada
December 31, 2016 2:30 pm

Driver of snow-removal vehicle dies in collision

By Staff La Presse Canadienne

In this file photo, an Urgences Sante ambulance makes its way through the Plateau district in Montreal, Que., Feb.6, 2016.

Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press Images
A A

The driver of a snowblower tractor was killed after a collision with another truck on Highway 161 in the Eastern Townships Friday.

The 20-year-old man who was clearing snow from the highway in Nantes, near Lac-Mégantic, and was reportedly backing up in his tractor when he was hit by a semi-trailer truck.

He was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The other trucker involved in the collision was treated for shock.

Global News

© 2016 The Canadian Press

Report an error
eastern townships
Nantes
Quebec fatal collision
Snow Removal Truck
Snow-removal truck collision
Snow-removal truck death
Snowblower

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News