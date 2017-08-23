Simons ready to open its doors at Edmonton’s Londonderry Mall

The second Simons location in Edmonton is ready to open in the north end of the city.

The 90,000-square-foot, two-level clothing store will open this week at Londonderry Mall as part of the shopping centre’s $130-million makeover.

It's all new for north #yeg. Getting a tour of new Simons set to open tomorrow. @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/481Lb0XcHA — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) August 23, 2017

“I love the location and I love Edmonton,” Peter Simons, the CEO of La Maison Simons, told Global News on Wednesday. “We built the first store outside of Quebec… in the West Edmonton Mall. So I’m positive, excited but nervous.”

According to Simons, the store has 1,700 solar panels which will produce over 50 per cent of the location’s energy. Peter Simons said the Londonderry Mall location will use only about 19 per cent of the energy a typical Simons store uses.

READ MORE: Simons opening second location in Edmonton as part of expansion plan

Simons is a 177-year-old fashion retailer based out of Quebec City. The new Londonderry location will become the retailer’s 15th store in Canada and third in Alberta.

The retailer opened its first Edmonton location at West Edmonton Mall in 2012. Earlier this year, the retailer opened its first location in Calgary.

“This is it for now,” Peter Simons said when asked about possible plans for more stores. “They’re very particular stores, they’re special to build, they’re destinations. There isn’t a place for 150 in Canada.”

“We’re excited that they chose Londonderry,” said Rebecca Scammell, marketing director at the University of Alberta’s school of retailing. “It is a risk but we’re confident that it will pay off for them. With a renovation like Londonderry did… as well as a strong anchor like Simons, we’re really confident that it will bring customers as a destination to Londonderry.”

Londonderry Mall said it will be home to eight Alberta-based businesses by the end of the summer to complement the new Simons.

READ MORE: Edmonton sees surge in Alberta stores setting up in local shopping malls

The stores include Opulence, Moltisanti, Continental Shoes, LemonDress, Step In Shoes, Adesso Accessories, the first-ever PARK SHOP and Kelly Wollf.

Six of the eight stores are Edmonton-owned. PARK SHOP is based out of Calgary and Continental Shoes originated in Grande Prairie.

Most of the small outlets in Londonderry are expected to open between Aug. 12 and Aug. 24.

-With files from Vinesh Pratap and Phil Heidenreich