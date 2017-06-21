Alberta government revealing details about solar program

The province will be providing details Wednesday morning about a new solar program.

Environment Minister Shannon Phillips will be making the announcement in Edmonton about the residential and commercial solar program. Calgary MLAs and Energy Efficiency Alberta CEO Monica Curtis will make a subsequent announcement in Calgary Wednesday afternoon.

In February, the Alberta government committed $36 million for a rebate program to encourage rooftop solar panels on homes and business.

Phillips said the rebates would be available as early as this summer.

She added the province’s goal is to have new panels on 10,000 Alberta rooftops within three years.

The solar panels would reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking 100,000 vehicles off the road, Phillips said.