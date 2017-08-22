8 arrested, 1 outstanding, after shots fired at Vaughan house on 2 occasions

Police have arrested eight people and are searching for one more after shots were fired on two separate occasions at a house in Vaughan.

York Regional Police said 50 firearm and drug-related charges have been laid in the investigation.

The first incident reported to police took place in the early morning hours of June 12, when officers were called to a residence on Mellings Drive. Bullet holes were found in the front door.

Police responded to a similar call to the same residence on Mellings Drive two months later, on August 7, when bullet holes were found in the home’s front garage door.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.



York police, with the help of Waterloo and Peel police officers, executed several search warrants in the Kitchener-Waterloo and Mississauga areas on Thursday.

The bulk of the charges were laid against Aldain Beckford, 32, of Kitchener; James Agyeman, 32, of Kitchener; Obinna Uyaelumuo, 31, of Waterloo and Carson Heide, 19, of Kitchener. The offences included reckless discharge of a firearm, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and both unauthorized possession and careless use of a firearm.

Additionally, Ashton Henry, 32, of Kitchener faces a charge for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, while Carleigh Mackenzie-Hogg, 25, of Kitchener and Raven Murray, 22, of no fixed address face a possession of cocaine charge. Karlea Walker, 29, of Kitchener was charged with possession of marijuana.

York police said the investigation is ongoing as one suspect remains outstanding. Evan Bradley Allan, 21, of Kitchener is wanted on a warrant and is urged to seek legal advice before turning himself in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).