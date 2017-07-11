Vehicle targeted in shooting outside restaurant in Vaughan: police
York Regional Police are searching for suspects following a shooting outside a restaurant in Vaughan late Monday night.
The incident took place outside the Motorino Enoteca restaurant just before 11 p.m. near Weston Road and Rutherford Road.
Police said a black BMW was the target and several bullets ended up hitting the restaurant. No injuries were reported.
Investigators have not released any information about possible suspects.
