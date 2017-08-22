Drive-by shooting in Salmon Arm

RCMP in the Shuswap are investigating a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Salmon Arm.

Police say they received a number of calls from residents reporting the sound of gun shots in the area of 16th Street SE, Auto Road SE, and 11th Avenue SE.

When they arrived on scene, RCMP officers discovered a firearm had been discharged in the direction of a parked vehicle, a nearby garage and a fence at an address in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue SE.

Witnesses told police they heard a vehicle speeding away after the shots were allegedly fired.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.