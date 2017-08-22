Drive-by shooting in Salmon Arm
RCMP in the Shuswap are investigating a drive-by shooting.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in Salmon Arm.
Police say they received a number of calls from residents reporting the sound of gun shots in the area of 16th Street SE, Auto Road SE, and 11th Avenue SE.
When they arrived on scene, RCMP officers discovered a firearm had been discharged in the direction of a parked vehicle, a nearby garage and a fence at an address in the 1700 block of 11th Avenue SE.
Witnesses told police they heard a vehicle speeding away after the shots were allegedly fired.
Police believe this was a targeted incident.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.