Singer-songwriter from Thunder Bay says her Ojibwe heritage has influenced her music

Thunder Bay is known for its natural beauty and tranquility, but it’s also known for singer-songwriter Natasha Fisher.

“I started writing songs at a very young age … I think I was 10,” said Fisher.

“My parents always said that music was comforting for me and every time I felt sad or lonely, they could hear me making up songs.”

Now 21, Fisher spent her first 18 years in Thunder Bay and says her Ojibwe heritage has influenced her music.

“I wanted to take my culture of First Nations and mix the drums and the vocals and make something beautiful with mainstream singing,” she said.

Her musical journey began six years ago when Fisher started uploading videos to test the waters. The response was overwhelming with more than 200,000 views. After graduation she started doing hip-hop and R&B covers and this fall Fisher will take her music to the next level with the release of her first album entitled Her.

“Basically (with) the story of me moving from my small town of Thunder Bay to Toronto, it’s personified as a relationship break up,” said Fisher.

“I was so glad to have shared it and incorporated First Nations dancing in the video.”

Something else Fisher said she is passionate about is continuing to cultivate a mentorship role she created when she was just 15. She said she has travelled to First Nations reserves to connect with children and youth on subjects like anti-bullying, while providing songwriting workshops and encouraging children to pursue their dreams and develop their talents.

“It’s just building relationships and being a light people that see you and just being positive. That’s really my goal and I’m happy to be doing it at the level that I am now,” said Fisher.

“I’m so excited about the future.”