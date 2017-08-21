Field
August 21, 2017 6:26 pm
Updated: August 21, 2017 6:54 pm

Quebec woman killed taking photos at popular tourist spot near Field, B.C.

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

A pedestrian was hit on Takakkaw Falls Road on Aug. 20, 2017. The above photo shows the nearby falls.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland
A woman visiting British Columbia from Quebec was killed Sunday afternoon, after she was struck by a car while taking photos near the town of Field.

RCMP said the investigation suggests a man driving a 2017 Kia was driving north on Takakkaw Falls Road at about 3:30 p.m. MT, when it crossed over the southbound lane into a southbound pullout. That’s where the 54-year-old woman was taking photos.

“The collision occurred in an area which sees high volumes of tourist traffic,” RCMP said in a statement Monday, noting the road is just east of Field.

STARS Air Ambulance was dispatched just before 4 p.m. to Field near Highway 1, but did not transport the patient.

Police said witnesses told them the driver narrowly missed another pedestrian before rear-ending the woman’s car.

“The driver and his passengers were transported to Banff hospital with minor injuries,” RCMP said.

The investigation is continuing. Alcohol was not a factor, RCMP said.

