Drugs found by RCMP during vehicle stop in Herbert, Sask.

Morse RCMP say they have laid a total of 47 charges after stopping a vehicle in Herbert, Sask., on Friday.

Officers conducted the vehicle stop to check for a man wanted by Swift Current RCMP. As a result, four occupants were arrested for various outstanding warrants.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and suspected fentanyl. Police also located a prohibited weapon and a large amount of cash.

Nicholas Neufeld, 18, Nicolas Belanger, 28, Sherie Knowles-Hicks, 19, and Aleigha Yasin, 20, were all taken into custody. All are from Medicine Hat, Alta., except for Neufeld who hails from Swift Current.

They are facing charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, obstruction and breach of a recognizance.

The accused are expected to appear in Swift Current provincial court on Monday.