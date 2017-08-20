Crime
August 20, 2017 12:21 pm
Updated: August 20, 2017 12:25 pm

Drugs found by RCMP during vehicle stop in Herbert, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP badge is shown.

File / Global News
A A

Morse RCMP say they have laid a total of 47 charges after stopping a vehicle in Herbert, Sask., on Friday.

Officers conducted the vehicle stop to check for a man wanted by Swift Current RCMP. As a result, four occupants were arrested for various outstanding warrants.

READ MORE: Meth trafficking charge in Biggar, Sask. drug bust

Story continues below

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and suspected fentanyl. Police also located a prohibited weapon and a large amount of cash.

Nicholas Neufeld, 18, Nicolas Belanger, 28, Sherie Knowles-Hicks, 19, and Aleigha Yasin, 20, were all taken into custody. All are from Medicine Hat, Alta., except for Neufeld who hails from Swift Current.

READ MORE: Cocaine, meth, shotgun seized in Saskatoon drug bust

They are facing charges that include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of a prohibited weapon, obstruction and breach of a recognizance.

The accused are expected to appear in Swift Current provincial court on Monday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cocaine
Drug Bust
Drug Trafficking
Herbert
Herbert Saskatchewan
Heroin
Meth
Methamphetamine
Morse RCMP
Sask RCMP
Swift Current RCMP
Vehicle Stop
Wanted Man

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News