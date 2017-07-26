Meth trafficking charge in Biggar, Sask. drug bust

A man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in a Biggar, Sask., drug bust.

The bust happened early Saturday morning after Biggar RCMP learned from Battleford Mounties that a stolen truck had entered their jurisdiction.

The truck was located in the 300-block of 5th Avenue East and officers spotted a man fleeing into a nearby home.

He was arrested and a search turned up several baggies containing a white powdered substance and around $1,150 in cash.

Reno Vincent Poitras, 23, who is from Biggar is charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of stolen property and flight from police.

He made his first court appearance on Monday in North Battleford provincial court and will remain in custody until his next appearance on Aug. 1.

Biggar is approximately 90 kilometres west of Saskatoon.