July 21, 2017 10:27 am

Cocaine, marijuana seized in Saskatoon drug bust

Three people charged after police seize cocaine and marijuana in a Saskatoon drug bust.

Three people have been charged after a drug bust in Saskatoon.

The bust happened Tuesday when members of the Saskatoon Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) searched a home in the 100-block of Edinburgh Place.

Police seized 12.7 grams of cocaine, 23.4 grams of marijuana, a sawed-off rifle and around $850 in cash.

Randolf Adinan, 21, and Devante Williams, 19, are charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, marijuana possession and proceeds of crime.

Brandon Springett, 22, is facing a charge of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The federal serious and organized crime unit, the Saskatoon police canine Unit, and Saskatoon police patrol officers helped CFSEU members with the bust.

CFSEU is an integrated police task force that investigates existing and emerging organized crime groups, with units located in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Global News