Barcelona attack: Here’s what we know so far

Police shot and killed five people wearing fake bomb belts who staged a deadly car attack in a seaside resort in Spain’s Catalonia region Friday, just hours after a van plowed into pedestrians on a busy Barcelona street.

Fourteen people have died, and more than 100 others are injured from the attacks. The number of fatalities will likely rise, according to authorities.

Here is what we know so far.

First attack

Around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, a white Fiat van rammed into a crowd in the tourist street in Las Ramblas in Barcelona, with “intention of killing as many people as possible,” Spanish police said. The attack killed 13 people and injured 100 others.

Police confirmed it was a terrorist attack less than an hour after the incident.

Second attack

Early Friday morning, five terrorist suspects were shot after they drove their car onto a pedestrian area in the seaside town of Cambrils, some 100 kilometres south of Barcelona. The suspects were attempting to replicate the van attack that happened in Barcelona Thursday evening.

One civilian — a Spanish woman — was killed in the Cambrils incident while several other civilians and a police officer were injured. Police destroyed explosive belts the men had been wearing, though they turned out to be fake.

Four of the suspects were shot dead at the scene, while the fifth died of his gunshot wounds a few hours later.

Police said the Cambrils plot was linked to the Barcelona attack as well as an explosion in Alcanar.

Related explosion

Twenty-four hours before this, on Wednesday evening, a house exploded in the city of Alcanar Platja, which is around 190 kilometres south along the coast from Barcelona. One person was killed and another wounded in an initial explosion that destroyed the house. Police and firefighters who came to the scene were wounded by a second blast.

The Alcanar explosions were initially reported to have been caused by gas cylinders. However, it was revealed it was linked to the terrorist attack in Barcelona later on Thursday.

Any arrests?

Four people have been arrested so far. The driver of the van is still at large.

Citing police sources, Spain’s RTVE as well as El Pais and TV3 identified Moussa Oukabir, as the suspected driver of the van.

One of the suspects Driss Oukabir, was named, who is reported to be Moussa Oukabir’s brother. Reports from local media say Oukabir turned himself in after his photo was circulated by police.

Oukabir is in his 20s, and is said to be a Moroccan citizen and a legal resident of Spain.

Reports say his documentation was found in or near the white Fiat van that plowed into a crowd in the city’s busy Las Ramblas area, which he was suspected of renting, according to Spanish newspaper El Pais. It’s not yet clear if or how Oukabir was involved with the group.

Who is behind it?

The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement carried on its Aamaq news agency.

A judicial source said investigators believed a cell of at least eight people, possibly 12, may have been involved in the Barcelona and Cambrils operations and that it had been planning to use gas canisters.

What we know about victims

The dead or injured came from 34 different countries, the Catalan regional government said, ranging from France and Germany to Pakistan and the Philippines. Spanish media said several children were killed.

Joaquim Forn, the regional interior chief who is in charge of the police told reporters the “number of fatalities will likely rise.”

With files from Reuters and the Associates Press