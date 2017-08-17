IIU investigating after woman injured in Manitoba RCMP custody
The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old woman was injured while in RCMP custody in Portage la Prairie, Man.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said in a news release that on Aug. 15 Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) contacted IIU regarding an incident on Aug. 12.
DOPS said officers arrested the woman for driving offences and “other Criminal Code violations” and brought her to the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment.
During the “process of lodging” the woman received a laceration to her forehead.
She wasn’t seriously injured but the watchdog decided it was in the public interest “to assume control of the investigation.”
The IIU is a civilian organization that investigates serious incidents involving police, on or off duty.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.