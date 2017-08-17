Crime
August 17, 2017

IIU investigating after woman injured in Manitoba RCMP custody

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old woman was injured while in RCMP custody in Portage la Prairie, Man.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said in a news release that on Aug. 15 Dakota Ojibway Police Service (DOPS) contacted IIU regarding an incident on Aug. 12.

DOPS said officers arrested the woman for driving offences and “other Criminal Code violations” and brought her to the Portage la Prairie RCMP detachment.

During the “process of lodging” the woman received a laceration to her forehead.

She wasn’t seriously injured but the watchdog decided it was in the public interest “to assume control of the investigation.”

The IIU is a civilian organization that investigates serious incidents involving police, on or off duty.

