Calgary police investigate new leads in burned-car quadruple homicide

Calgary police are exploring new leads in their investigation into the homicides of four people in Calgary last month.

Cody Pfeiffer, along with sisters Glynnis Fox and Tiffany Ear were found dead in a burned-out car in Sage Hill on July 10.

READ MORE: Calgary police say quadruple murder victims were ‘brutally’ killed

Two days later, the registered owner of that car, Hanock Afowerk, was found dead in a traffic circle off Highway 22.

Police now believe Afowerk’s body had been dumped in the traffic circle at Highway 22 and Highway 8 some time before it was found.

Investigators are with anyone who saw suspicious activity while driving around the circle and then north on Highway 22 between midnight on July 10 and about 6 a.m. on July 12. In particular, police are hoping someone may have driven in the area in a vehicle equipped with a dashcam.

READ MORE: Link between body found on Highway 22 and burnt car homicide likely: police

Police are also asking anyone in the Moose Jaw, Sask., area to contact investigators if they find a bag of discarded clothing — particularly shirts, pants and shoes — documents, or any other materials that may have been burned.

It’s believed that bag could have been discarded near Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw or the Moose Jaw Municipal Airfield.

Police had identified one person of interest in the investigation, 24-year-old Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by Diana Liao. Investigators said in July she has ties to Calgary, Vancouver, Moose Jaw, Regina and Toronto, and was last seen in Moose Jaw on July 12.

Police believe she and Afowerk knew each other, but didn’t elaborate on the nature of the relationship. It’s also believed Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer were wrapped up in a targeted attack against Afowerk, and were killed because they were in the “wrong place at the wrong time.”

She was arrested in Toronto on July 27 after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for fraud.

READ MORE: Woman sought in Calgary quadruple homicide taken into custody in Toronto

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.