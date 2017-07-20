Police look for person of interest in Calgary quadruple-homicide case

Calgary police have identified a person of interest in a quadruple homicide last week where three people were found dead in a burned-out car and fourth victim found dumped on the side of Highway 22.

Police say the woman “is believed to have plated a significant role in the events that lead to the deaths” of the four individuals.

Glynnis Fox, her sister Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer were found dead in a burned car in Sage Hill on July 10. On July 12, the body of Hanock Afowerk, the registered owner of the car, was found in a ditch on Highway 22.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit confirmed last week that the deaths were connected, adding the four were “brutally” murdered.

“Though police are unable to elaborate, all victims suffered significant traumatic injuries,” CPS said in a release.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by Diana Liao. She is describes as being five feet, five inches tall and about 16o pounds with long dark hair and brown eyes.

Officers say Liao has ties to Calgary, Vancouver, Moose Jaw, Regina and Toronto, and could be traveling with an unknown male who is small in stature.

She is known to use rental vehicles and stay in hotels, police say, and was last seen in Moose Jaw on Wednesday, July 12.

Investigators continue to look into the theory that Fox, Ear and Pfeiffer were caught up in a targeted attack against Afowerk, and believe many people could have been involved.

They’re continuing to search for additional crime scenes, and are asking the public to pass on any information, photos or videos that could help their investigation.