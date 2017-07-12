Alberta RCMP investigate reports of body found on Highway 22

RCMP in Alberta are investigating reports of a body found north of the traffic circle on Highway 22 Wednesday morning.

Cochrane RCMP said the body was found in a ditch off Highway 22, north of the Highway 8 traffic circle.

The major crimes unit and forensic investigators were on scene as of 8:30 a.m.

Traffic on Highway 22 will be re-routed between Highway 1 and Highway 8. Commuters should avoid the area if possible and find an alternate route, such as Sarcee Trail or Range Road 33 at Calaway Park.

The road disruption is expected to last for several hours, RCMP said.