Father of Calgary burned car homicide victim Cody Pfeiffer speaks out

The father of one of three people found dead in a burned out car in Calgary Monday morning is speaking out, fondly remembering his son’s compassion and love for life.

Troy Pfeiffer broke down Wednesday morning as he talked about his son Cody’s tragic death and the impact it’s had on his family.

“I would like people to know that our son Cody did not deserve to tragically be taken off this beautiful world,” Pfeiffer said.

“And we miss him so bad.

“I know he’s really touched hearts out there to people. And for the ones that got to know Cody, that got to see that love and compassion – he was always the friend that someone could lean on.”

Cody was one of three victims found by firefighters in a burned car on Sage Bluff Circle N.W. Monday. The other two victims have been identified as 36-year-old Glynnis Fox and her sister, Tiffany Ear.

The Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit took over the investigation Monday afternoon.

Impact on Cody’s younger brother

Pfeiffer said the news of Cody’s death has devastated their family, including Cody’s younger brother, Kyle. He said the two brothers were “inseparable.”

“[Kyle] always got the strength from Cody because Cody was just one of these people that… took the whole life by the horns. And the crazy thing is, even though Cody was the older brother, he always looked up to Kyle,” he said.

“Kyle’s crushed.”

Pfeiffer said his son had a “drive for life” in every aspect, something everyone who knew him loved and embraced.

“It didn’t matter if it seemed like the world was coming down on him, he always found a way to straighten out that curveball in life, and always tried to make every day better, as hard as it may have been,” he said.

“I miss that the most in Cody.

“I can honestly say he lived his life as full as he possibly could.”

‘Cody touched so many hearts’

The family has received countless messages of support from people in the community, which has helped the family grieve.

“Cody touched so many hearts,” Pfeiffer said. He added they don’t have plans yet for a service, as they still don’t have Cody’s body home with them.

He got emotional as he showed off two tattoos on his arms, one with Cody’s name and birth year and one with Kyle’s. The two boys had taken him to a tattoo parlour for Father’s Day about 10 years ago to get them.

“They sat there through the whole process of their dad getting his son’s names tattooed on his body so… I could always hold my arms out proud knowing that I’m leaving this world leaving two behind, now unfortunately now it’s one,” Pfeiffer said.

Pfeiffer said the family hasn’t received many updates from the Calgary Police Service, but that’s not swaying their confidence in the investigation.

“There haven’t been any updates, and I believe a lot of the reason why is because they truly want to catch these people, or person, and I do believe the more that gets out, the harder it makes their job,” he said.

“We have all the confidence that justice will be done, At least we’re praying that it does.”

Calgary police said Wednesday they’re investigating whether a body found along a highway west of Calgary Wednesday morning is linked to the case and their search for the registered owner of the burned car, 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk.