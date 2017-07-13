Sisters found burned in car in Calgary remembered as ‘beautiful mothers’

The two sisters that were found dead in a burned out car in Calgary are being remembered as loving mothers.

Lorenzo Ear, the younger brother of Tiffany Ear and Glynnis Fox, said the two leave behind 16 children between the two of them.

The oldest, Tiffany, had nine children and one grandchild. Fox has seven children with a grandchild on the way.

The sisters were two of the three people found dead in a burned car in Sage Bluff Hill on Monday morning.

Police said Thursday they believe all three victims were “in the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people.”

“My poor sisters are not around anymore and there’s 16 children,” Ear said Thursday.

“I worry for them. They lost their mothers and some of them, they still don’t know yet, the younger ones.”

Ear said the rest of the family is coping as best they can with the news, and are trying to focus on their next journey rather than what lead to their loves ones’ deaths.

Ear said Tiffany loved to read. He said both sisters liked to share their native history and ancestry, as they were both taught by elders.

“I really miss speaking my own language with them,” Ear said.

Fox was a mother who dearly loved her children and loved to cook, he said.

Investigators believe there are people in the community who know what happened, and are asking that anyone with photos, video or information about the incident contact police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.