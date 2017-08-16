Victim in deadly Vancouver bus crash identified as U.S. doctor and father

The victim of the deadly bus crash at Canada Place on Sunday has now been identified as a doctor from Massachusetts.

Baystate Health confirmed that Dr. Michael Plevyak died when a charter bus jumped the curb and struck the 49-year-old.

The obstetrician was also an associate professor at Tufts University. His 15-year-old daughter and an older male relative were both injured in the accident as well.

A woman who was a passenger on the bus told CKNW the bus had just left Canada Place when the incident took place and was going really slow.

The passenger recalls the bus driver trying to press the brakes but says nothing happened. She said that despite his attempts, the bus did not stop.

She said she remembers the driver screaming and trying to steer away from the curb.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

– With files from Estefania Duran