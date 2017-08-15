Canada Place accident
August 15, 2017 12:59 am

Bus passenger shares account of fatal charter crash in Vancouver

By Digital Reporter/Content Coordinator  CKNW

A tour bus jumped the curb Sunday, striking several pedestrians, killing one of them. Today the Vancouver Trolley Company addressed the tragedy. Grace Ke has more on what was said and the company’s safety record. And a warning, some of the images in this story may be disturbing.

As Vancouver police continue to investigate a deadly crash involving a tour bus, one passenger is sharing a glimpse of what happened that day.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it all happened very quickly.

She said the bus had just left Canada Place when the incident took place and was going really slow.

The passenger recalls the bus driver trying to press the brakes but says nothing happened. She said that despite his attempts, the bus did not stop.

She said she remembers the driver screaming and trying to steer away from the curb.

The traveller explained she thought the bus had crashed against the van, but had no idea what had happened.

She said the bus driver was clearly shaken by the incident.

Police continue to investigate the crash. They are calling it a long and complex investigation.

A 49-year-old died, and two people were sent to hospital. Police say they were all related and visiting from Massachusetts, U.S.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

