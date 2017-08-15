Bus passenger shares account of fatal charter crash in Vancouver

As Vancouver police continue to investigate a deadly crash involving a tour bus, one passenger is sharing a glimpse of what happened that day.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said it all happened very quickly.

She said the bus had just left Canada Place when the incident took place and was going really slow.

The passenger recalls the bus driver trying to press the brakes but says nothing happened. She said that despite his attempts, the bus did not stop.

She said she remembers the driver screaming and trying to steer away from the curb.

The traveller explained she thought the bus had crashed against the van, but had no idea what had happened.

She said the bus driver was clearly shaken by the incident.

Police continue to investigate the crash. They are calling it a long and complex investigation.

A 49-year-old died, and two people were sent to hospital. Police say they were all related and visiting from Massachusetts, U.S.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.