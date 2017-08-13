At least 4 injured after tour bus hits multiple people near Canada Place in Vancouver

First responders helped free multiple people who were trapped under a charter bus near Canada Place on Sunday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said two patients are in critical condition and two are in serious condition.

This am @BC_EHS responded to an MVI involving a bus and pedestrians near Canada Place. 2 patients in critical, 2 serious, transported. — EmergHealthServices (@BC_EHS) August 13, 2017

It is still unclear what caused the accident.

Vancouver Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the VPD Collision Investigation Unit.

Paramedics bringing stretchers in to help more victims — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) August 13, 2017

Mushfiqur Rahman was on a break from work when the incident took place.

“I was talking to a person when I heard the crash,” he said.

“I just went to see and I found two person [sic] under the truck tire. So one was unconscious and the other one was actually groaning in pain. And there was no way that we could help.”

He said the bus driver seemed to be in great emotional pain following the incident.

Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

About a dozen people were taken off the tour bus after the incident.

First responders at the scene helping a victim near Canada Place. Tour bus is lifted #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/HQ67Q6l6Mm — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) August 13, 2017

The charter bus is part of the Vancouver Trolley Company. The company confirmed it was one of their buses but refused to comment.

More to come…

With files from Kyle Benning