At least 4 injured after tour bus hits multiple people near Canada Place in Vancouver
First responders helped free multiple people who were trapped under a charter bus near Canada Place on Sunday morning.
B.C. Emergency Health Services said two patients are in critical condition and two are in serious condition.
It is still unclear what caused the accident.
Vancouver Police say the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the VPD Collision Investigation Unit.
Mushfiqur Rahman was on a break from work when the incident took place.
“I was talking to a person when I heard the crash,” he said.
“I just went to see and I found two person [sic] under the truck tire. So one was unconscious and the other one was actually groaning in pain. And there was no way that we could help.”
He said the bus driver seemed to be in great emotional pain following the incident.
Firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.
About a dozen people were taken off the tour bus after the incident.
The charter bus is part of the Vancouver Trolley Company. The company confirmed it was one of their buses but refused to comment.
More to come…
With files from Kyle Benning
