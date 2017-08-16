Ontario Fire Marshal investigating Burlington church fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a suspicious fire at a church in North Burlington.

Firefighters were called to Trinity Baptist Church on Appleby Line, north of the 407, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were seen shooting up from the roof of the building.

No one was hurt.

Heavy fire thru the roof of Trinity Baptist Church on Appleby Line. Crews remain in defensive operations. #BurlOn pic.twitter.com/SQFIJBvDAT — DR (@Media371) August 16, 2017

Firefighters were able to save the new part of the church but the old portion of the structure has been destroyed.

The damage estimate has not been released.

Halton Police have closed Appleby Line, in both directions, at No. 2 Sideroad as the investigation continues.