Ontario Fire Marshal investigating Burlington church fire
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a suspicious fire at a church in North Burlington.
Firefighters were called to Trinity Baptist Church on Appleby Line, north of the 407, just after 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
When fire crews arrived on the scene, smoke and flames were seen shooting up from the roof of the building.
No one was hurt.
Firefighters were able to save the new part of the church but the old portion of the structure has been destroyed.
The damage estimate has not been released.
Halton Police have closed Appleby Line, in both directions, at No. 2 Sideroad as the investigation continues.
