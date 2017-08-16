40-year-old man drowns while swimming in river in Medicine Hat: RCMP

The death of a 40-year-old man who had been swimming in the South Saskatchewan River on Tuesday is being treated as an accidental drowning, according to Redcliff RCMP.

Police said they received a 911 call at 3 p.m. on Tuesday about a man in “distress” in the river near Echo Dale Park in Medicine Hat.

“The male was swimming when he was observed to be in distress and then go underwater,” the RCMP said. “A family member managed to get him to a small island located in the centre of the river.

“Minutes later a boat carrying two males arrived and the males assisted by calling 911, getting the pair to shore and beginning resuscitation efforts.”

According to police, emergency crews also tried to perform resuscitation efforts after they arrived. The man was taken to Medicine Hat Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The RCMP offered its condolences to the man’s family and said it would not release the man’s name or any further information about the incident.