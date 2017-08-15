2 Saskatoon companies fined for OHS violations

Two Saskatoon companies have been fined for occupational health and safety (OHS) violations.

They were cited for failing to ensure workers were using necessary safety equipment during inspections by occupational health officers.

In the first case, the officer said workers were not wearing approved industrial headwear and not using a fall protection system during the June 2, 2016 inspection.

Shannon Louise Power, operating as Power Roofing Systems, pleaded guilty to both counts and was fined $2,800 in Saskatoon provincial court on Aug. 2.

Charges against the second company were laid following an inspection on June 21, 2016.

Ram Distribution Ltd., operating as The Energy Doctor, pleaded guilty for failing to ensure workers were wearing approved industrial headwear, ensuring workers had a fall system in place, failing to develop a written fall protection plan and failing to ensure workers were wearing appropriate footwear.

The company was fined a total of $5,600 on Aug. 10 in Saskatoon provincial court. One additional charge was stayed.