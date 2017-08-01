Saskatchewan company fined $20K after worker loses hands in workplace accident

A Saskatchewan company has been fined after a worker lost both hands in a workplace accident.

The worker had both hands amputated after a post-pounder came into contact with overhead power lines on Jan. 18, 2015 near Archerwill.

READ MORE: Alberta company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident

Echo Lake Farms, located in the rural municipality of Barrier Valley, was charged under Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety regulations for failing to ensure equipment was not operated too close to an exposed energized electrical conductor.

The company pleaded guilty in Wynyard provincial court on July 24 and was fined a total of $20,000.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan companies fined for OHS violations

A Labour Relations and Workplace Safety spokesperson said anyone working near overhead power lines needs to be watchful and aware of their surroundings.

They also said to ensure minimum distances from power lines are maintained to keep everyone safe.