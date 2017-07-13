Alberta company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident

An Alberta company has been fined in a Saskatchewan workplace accident at a coal mine.

A worker was seriously injured in August 2015 near Estevan, Sask., after he fell 20 feet after tripping on a footrest inside the cabin of a dragline excavator.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan companies fined for OHS violations

Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, operating as Westmoreland Coal Company, was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations for failing to maintain a safe work environment.

The Edmonton-based company pleaded guilty to the charge in Estevan provincial court and was fined $120,000.