Alberta company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident

An Alberta company has been fined in a Saskatchewan workplace accident for not maintaining a safe work environment.

A worker was seriously injured in August 2015 near Estevan, Sask., after he fell 20 feet after tripping on a footrest inside the cabin of a dragline excavator.

Prairie Mines & Royalty ULC, operating as Westmoreland Coal Company, was charged under Saskatchewan’s occupational health and safety regulations for failing to maintain a safe work environment.

The Edmonton-based company pleaded guilty to the charge in Estevan provincial court and was fined $120,000.

Global News