Saskatchewan companies fined for OHS violations
Two Saskatchewan companies have been fined for occupational health and safety violations in separate incidents.
The first violation happened on Sept. 25, 2015 near Regina when a worker fell off a roof onto a concrete driveway and suffered serious injuries.
Dalton Parisian pleaded guilty in Regina provincial court on May 25, 2017 for failing to ensure that a worker under a supervisor’s direction is using fall protection equipment where they may fall three or more metres, resulting in serious injury.
The company was fined $3,750 plus a $1,500 surcharge.
The second violation happened on Jan. 26, 2106 when two workers were seen by an OHS officer working on a roof near Saskatoon and not wearing proper fall protection.
Aesthetic Developments pleaded guilty in Saskatoon provincial court on May 25, 2017 for failing to ensure workers were using a fall protection system where they could fall three metres or more.
The company was fined $1,000 plus a $400 surcharge.
