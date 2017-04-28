Winnipeg company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident
A Winnipeg company has been fined after a worker suffered a serious injury in a Saskatchewan workplace accident.
Nu Fab Building pleaded guilty under Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety legislation for failing to ensure a worker received health and safety training when starting employment.
The company was fined $28,000 on April 25 in Saskatoon provincial court, along with a surcharge of $11,200.
One additional charge was stayed.
The accident happened on Dec. 7, 2015 when the worker sustained a serious leg injury when trusses fell off a trailer.
Saskatchewan OHS legislation requires workers receive proper training when they are hired, if their duties change or if new equipment is introduced to the workplace.
