Winnipeg company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident

A Winnipeg company has been fined after a worker suffered a serious injury in a Saskatchewan workplace accident.

Nu Fab Building pleaded guilty under Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety legislation for failing to ensure a worker received health and safety training when starting employment.

The company was fined $28,000 on April 25 in Saskatoon provincial court, along with a surcharge of $11,200.

One additional charge was stayed.

The accident happened on Dec. 7, 2015 when the worker sustained a serious leg injury when trusses fell off a trailer.

Saskatchewan OHS legislation requires workers receive proper training when they are hired, if their duties change or if new equipment is introduced to the workplace.