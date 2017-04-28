Canada
April 28, 2017 12:44 pm

Winnipeg company fined in Saskatchewan workplace accident

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Winnipeg-based Nu Fab Building fined after worker injured in a Saskatchewan workplace accident.

File / Global News
A A

A Winnipeg company has been fined after a worker suffered a serious injury in a Saskatchewan workplace accident.

Nu Fab Building pleaded guilty under Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety legislation for failing to ensure a worker received health and safety training when starting employment.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Prince Albert, Sask. company fined for workplace injury

The company was fined $28,000 on April 25 in Saskatoon provincial court, along with a surcharge of $11,200.

One additional charge was stayed.

The accident happened on Dec. 7, 2015 when the worker sustained a serious leg injury when trusses fell off a trailer.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan man killed in workplace accident outside Edmonton

Saskatchewan OHS legislation requires workers receive proper training when they are hired, if their duties change or if new equipment is introduced to the workplace.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Nu Fab Building
Nu Fab Building Winnipeg
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Occupational Health and Safety
Saskatchewan OHS
Saskatchewan Workplace Accident
Saskatchewan Workplace Injury
Workplace accident
Workplace Injury

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News