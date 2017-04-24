Grain hopper
April 24, 2017 6:43 pm

Saskatchewan man killed in workplace accident outside Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

File: OHS officer.

Credit: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety
A A

A 57-year-old Saskatchewan man was killed Monday morning while clearing a grain hopper at a work site east of Edmonton.

Just after 9:10 a.m., emergency crews were called to Hi-Pro Feeds in Sherwood Park.

Police said the man was cleaning the hopper when an accident occurred. The man was found dead inside the hopper.

The man’s name is not being released, RCMP said.

Because the grain hopper was from outside Alberta, RCMP said federal occupational health and safety investigators have taken over the investigation.

Hi-Pro Feeds is a livestock feed company that serves producers throughout four Canadian provinces and three U.S. states.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Grain hopper
Hi-Pro Feeds
Hi-Pro Feeds Sherwood park
Occupational Health and Safety
OHS
Sherwood Park
Sherwook Park death
Wokrplace fatality
Workplace Death

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News