Saskatchewan man killed in workplace accident outside Edmonton

A 57-year-old Saskatchewan man was killed Monday morning while clearing a grain hopper at a work site east of Edmonton.

Just after 9:10 a.m., emergency crews were called to Hi-Pro Feeds in Sherwood Park.

Police said the man was cleaning the hopper when an accident occurred. The man was found dead inside the hopper.

The man’s name is not being released, RCMP said.

Because the grain hopper was from outside Alberta, RCMP said federal occupational health and safety investigators have taken over the investigation.

Hi-Pro Feeds is a livestock feed company that serves producers throughout four Canadian provinces and three U.S. states.