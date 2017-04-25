Prince Albert, Sask. company fined for workplace injury
A Prince Albert, Sask., company has been fined after a worker who was not wearing protective headwear was injured on a construction worksite.
The injury happened on Jan. 18, 2017 in Emma Lake when the worker was struck in the head by a board that had fallen from a roof.
The worker was not wearing protective headwear at the time.
Daniel Manary, operating as Danbo Construction, pleaded guilty for failing to ensure or provide adequate industrial protective headwear under Occupational Health and Safety legislation.
Manary was fined $10,000 with a $4,000 surcharge in provincial court on April 13.
