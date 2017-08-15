Thieves targeting trucks: Saskatoon police

Thieves are targeting trucks as their vehicle of choice to steal in Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police Chief Clive Weighill said the Ford F-150 is the most popular choice among thieves.

He added that GMC Sierras and Dodge Rams are also increasingly being targeted.

“They’re using them to perpetuate crimes and they’re hard for us to stop,” Weighill said.

“They like to ram police cars with those big units, it’s hard even when we throw down these spike blocks, spike belts to deflate the tires, and it’s harder for us to deflate the tires on those vehicles, so those are the vehicles of choice right now.”

Weighill added that many of the stolen trucks were taken after the keys were left inside the vehicle.

In a survey released earlier this year, keys being left in or near vehicles was cited as the leading cause of stolen vehicles in 58 per cent of the cases.

Regina police recently confirmed that almost half of all stolen vehicles in their city during the first week of August were Ford F-Series pickup trucks.