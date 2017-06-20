Man dead after stolen vehicle rams Saskatoon police cruiser, crashes on Circle Drive

A man is dead and an officer was hospitalized after a stolen vehicle attempted to evade Saskatoon police on Monday.

Just before 9 p.m. CT on Monday, officers observed the stolen vehicle in the area of Avenue D North and 33rd Street West. The Air Support Unit (ASU) tracked it to Clearwater Place where police attempted a high-risk traffic stop.

Related Slow speed Saskatoon police chase results in impaired driving charge

READ MORE: 3 dead after single-vehicle collision near Yellow Quill First Nation

Saskatoon police officials said the vehicle had an unknown number of occupants when it rammed at least one patrol car while attempting to flee.

ASU continued to track the stolen vehicle until it was involved in a collision at the intersection of Airport Drive and Circle Drive.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the crash scene. His identity has not yet been confirmed by police.

The officer who was in the police cruiser that was struck has been taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

READ MORE: SUV rear-ends semi on Idylwyld Drive by Marquis Drive

Major crime, forensic identification and the collision analyst unit are investigating.

Traffic is restricted at Circle Drive and Airport Drive.