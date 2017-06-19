Canada
June 19, 2017 7:28 pm

3 dead after single-vehicle collision near Yellow Quill FN

By Emily Pasiuk Global News

Rose Valley RCMP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision Monday morning at 9 a.m. Police say the vehicle rolled and entered a body of water while travelling south bound on a grid road just north of the main village on the Yellow Quill First Nation, about 250 kilometers east of Saskatoon.

RCMP have disclosed that a 36-year-old female, an 8-year-old female and a 9-year-old male were pronounced dead at the scene. A 10-year-old male and a 4-year-old female were taken to Kelvington Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

