SUV rear-ends semi on Idylwyld Drive by Marquis Drive
A man suffered what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Saskatoon.
The crash happened at Marquis Drive and Idylwyld Drive where a SUV rear-end a semi.
Wreckage was strewn around the intersection.
Idylwyld Drive northbound from 51st Street was closed for several hours while members of the collision analyst unit investigated.
Those restrictions have been lifted.
