SUV rear-ends semi on Idylwyld Drive by Marquis Drive

A man suffered what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Saskatoon.

The crash happened at Marquis Drive and Idylwyld Drive where a SUV rear-end a semi.

READ MORE: Saskatoon teen killed in crash near Calgary

Wreckage was strewn around the intersection.

Idylwyld Drive northbound from 51st Street was closed for several hours while members of the collision analyst unit investigated.

Those restrictions have been lifted.