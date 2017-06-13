Canada
SUV rear-ends semi on Idylwyld Drive by Marquis Drive

Man injured after a SUV rear-ends a semi on Idylwyld Drive by Marquis Drive.

Neil Fisher / Global News
A man suffered what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight crash in Saskatoon.

The crash happened at Marquis Drive and Idylwyld Drive where a SUV rear-end a semi.

Wreckage was strewn around the intersection.

Idylwyld Drive northbound from 51st Street was closed for several hours while members of the collision analyst unit investigated.

Those restrictions have been lifted.

