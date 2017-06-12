Saskatoon teen killed in crash near Calgary

A Saskatoon teen heading to Calgary for a dance competition has been killed in a collision.

The crash happened Friday evening on Highway 21 near Beiseker, approximately an hour northeast of Calgary, when a southbound vehicle and northbound SUV collided.

Lauren Spence, 16, a passenger in the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.

She was a member of the River City School of Irish Dance in Saskatoon and was heading to Calgary for the Western Canadian Open.

“Lauren was an amazing leader and role model for our younger dancers, always taking the time to teach them a new move or congratulate them on a job well done,” the Facebook post reads.

“She was our ray of sunshine; always bringing laughter and love into each class she attended.”

“It was with the heaviest of hearts that our dancers, along with many others from the Western Canadian schools, stepped onstage during today’s competitions in Calgary to dance together in memory of Lauren and her great love of Irish dance.”

Lauren’s grandmother June, 67, was rushed to a Calgary area hospital by STARS air ambulance with what police called potentially life-threatening injuries. There is no current word on her condition.

Lauren’s mother Raycine, 43, was taken to a Calgary area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital in Three Hills with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a cause of the crash but said there was extreme weather in the area at the time, including heavy hail and rain.