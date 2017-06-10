Extreme weather in the area of fatal crash east of Calgary Friday

A 16-year-old girl died in a collision east of Calgary Friday night, on Highway 21 north of Highway 9 — and there were reports of extreme weather in the area of the crash around the time it occurred, said an RCMP news release.

Police said a southbound vehicle that had three people inside collided with a northbound SUV that was carrying one woman around 7:30 p.m..

The weather was said to be so bad around the time of the incident, the STARS crew called to the accident was forced to land a distance away from the crash site.

A 16-year-old girl who was in the sorthbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, the RCMP said.

A 67-year-old woman, also in that vehicle, was taken to where STARS was waiting, before she was flown to a Calgary hospital in potentially life-threatening condition.

The third person in the southbound vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, was taken by ambulance to Calgary in serious, non-life-threatening condition.

The 58-year-old woman in the northbound SUV was taken to the Three Hills hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

A collision analyst was called to the scene and Highway 21 was rerouted as the investigation continued.

Multiple first responders were called to the scene, including fire crews from Carbon and Lindon, along with Alberta Sherriffs, RCMP and EMS.

RCMP said they will not be releasing the name of the girl who died.