Tributes pour in for stunt driver killed on ‘Deadpool 2’ movie set

Tributes are pouring in for a female stunt driver killed while working on the Deadpool 2 movie set in Vancouver Monday.

Joi “S.J.” Harris was killed while performing a stunt in the area of Jack Poole Plaza and the Shaw Tower in downtown Vancouver.

Harris was a professional motorcycle racer from the United States.

She was performing a stunt for the movie Monday morning and had successfully performed it four times before something went wrong the fifth time.

Witnesses said they saw the motorcycle airborne before it crashed through the glass of the Shaw Tower ground-floor studio around 8:20 a.m. It also hit a post before smashing the window.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene but Harris passed away from her injuries.

A memorial has now sprung up at the site.

A Global News crew who was on the scene said Harris was wearing a helmet when she was practicing the stunt but when the accident occurred she had changed into costume and was reportedly not wearing a helmet because the character does not wear one in the movie.

This was also reportedly her first film stunt.

Many people are taking to social media to honour Harris, including Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds.

He offered condolences to the victim’s family.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew,” Reynolds wrote.

“We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out to them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.”

A major investigation is now underway into what happened.

Filming of Deadpool 2 has been suspended and it’s not known when it may resume.

Deadpool 2, starring Ryan Reynolds, has been filming in Vancouver since late June. Several downtown streets have been closed since last week to shoot scenes involving motorcycles and scooters.