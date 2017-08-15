COMMENTARY: Strife in U.S. poses daunting policy test for Canada

Are black people safe in America? It’s the question many people are asking following this weekend’s violent rallies of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Nazis, Ku Klux Klan supporters and other hate groups operating under the ‘alt-right’ umbrella took to the streets to protest the removal of a statue of General Robert E. Lee, a symbol of the state’s Confederate past, from a downtown park.

Similar monuments have been removed or relocated in cities across the U.S. south, several in response to the murder of nine black parishioners in a church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015, by a self-described white supremacist.

These decisions have fuelled a fierce controversy over how Americans should represent a national history that is steeped in slavery.

Charlottesville’s decision to remove the Lee statue became a rallying point for groups opposed to the changing ethical and ethnic face of the United States. Jason Kessler, who organized the ‘Unite the Right’ rally, said the gathering’s aim was “standing up for our history.”

“The statue itself is symbolic of a lot of larger issues,” including preserving history against “revisionism,” combating political correctness, advocating for white interests and free speech, Kessler told CNN.

The animus driving the rioting in Charlottesville, in other words, comes from the same themes and memes that underpinned Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. There is little doubt that white supremacists have been emboldened by Trump’s ascension to the White House. They take credit for it.

“Make no mistake about it, our people have played a huge role in electing Trump!” tweeted David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan and also a former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, after Trump’s surprise victory.

Which might explain why it took Trump two whole days to call out the evil in Charlottesville by name. Here’s what he initially had to say about the riots: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It’s been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time.”

On Monday, facing severe public pressure, he finally denounced the groups involved. “Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

This isn’t just America’s problem. It’s fast becoming Canada’s as well. As black Americans ask themselves whether they feel safe in the United States, many people who are not yet citizens there are answering in the negative — and voting with their feet.

Canada is seeing a surge of illegal immigration from its southern neighbour, made up of people who were hoping to make the United States their home, who now say that because of their skin colour, country of origin or religion, they don’t feel welcome there.

Some have had their refugee claims or citizenship requests denied in the U.S. Others fear they will be turned down; some simply would rather simply leave and try their luck elsewhere.

And their numbers are growing. Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7 alone, 1,798 people crossed the border from the U.S. into Quebec near the town of Lacolle to claim refugee status. By comparison, only 2,920 refugee claims were filed in Quebec in all of 2015.

Immigration Canada has sent up tents to process the overflow of men, women and children there. The city of Montreal is housing thousands of people in makeshift shelters in the city’s Olympic Stadium.

This is an inadequate response. Ottawa cannot simply put a Band-Aid on the situation and hope it goes away. The federal government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pride themselves on Canada’s openness, on welcoming 40,000 Syrian refugees, telegraphing that message everywhere from the United Nations to the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.

But it is hypocritical to trade on this reputation while ignoring that fact that there is a crisis brewing on our border which affects not just the people seeking to come here, but all Canadians already here.

It all boils down to the deal we have with the United States that recognizes it as a ‘safe third country’ for people fleeing persecution in their homeland. Under that agreement, would-be refugees who cross into Canada at legal checkpoints can be returned to the U.S., as it is considered a safe place for them.

That agreement with the U.S. was signed in a different era — before the presidency of Donald Trump. Trudeau needs to ask himself today: Does that change warrant abrogating the agreement?

Haitians who fled their homeland after the 2010 earthquake will likely say ‘yes’, as Trump is threatening to not extend their residency in the United States.

Muslims affected by the Trump travel ban also may argue they feel unsafe and unwelcome. And anyone watching the weekend’s violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, and the growing boldness of white supremacist groups, will have to agree that levels of hatred against visible minorities are rising. For them, the United States may not feel safe — at least not as safe as it once was.

The agreement also contains a loophole which sees people presenting themselves at checkpoints turned back, while people who cross the border illegally are allowed to remain. This encourages illegal crossings, which can be fraught with danger (two Ghanian men lost their hands to frostbite crossing near Emerson, Manitoba last year, for example) and constitute queue-jumping.

Genuine refugees waiting in refugee camps overseas and would-be immigrants who follow the legal process and wait their turn are understandably angry about seeing people allowed into the country while they have to wait for a refugee hearing. It can also present a security risk, as criminals also have sought refuge in Canada after transiting through the U.S.

For a government now engaged in NAFTA negotiations, and for a prime minister who built his reputation on the themes of openness and inclusion, the current situation on the border presents an unwelcome test. The events in Charlottesville only bring it into sharper relief. Now, Ottawa has a decision to make.

Does it maintain the Safe Thirds Country agreement? Does it close the loophole? And does it take steps to ensure that Canada balances compassion with common sense — and a level playing field for all who seek sanctuary on our shores?

Tasha Kheiriddin can be heard between noon and 2 p.m. ET on Toronto Talk Radio AM640. She’s also a columnist with Global News and iPolitics.ca, where this piece first appeared.