Team Saskatchewan brings home 35 medals from 2017 Canada Summer Games

Over 300 athletes and coaches represented Saskatchewan at the 2017 Canada Summer Games, which concluded this past weekend in Winnipeg.

Team Saskatchewan’s medal count of 35 was comprised of eight gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze medals.

READ MORE: Paraswimmer chosen as Sask.’s flagbearer for Canada Games closing ceremony

The two-week event, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, featured 16 sports for young Canadian athletes to display their talents in competition.

Saskatchewan highlights at the Games included:

six medals earned by Saskatoon paraswimmer Shelby Newkirk;

Yorkton golfer Kade Johnson shooting a 6-under-par and the lowest score of the tournament on his birthday;

Joe Gerlinsky, of the Battlefords, winning the province’s first gold medal in sailing;

St. Louis’ Nick Patrick pitching a perfect softball game against B.C.; and

men’s baseball making history by bringing home the province’s first-ever gold medal at the Canada Games.

What a week for @SaskWrestling at #JCG2017!

2 x 4th place team finishes

5 x🥉ind. medals

1 x🥈ind. medal

& so many strong fights! #SaskProud pic.twitter.com/0yIKW9VLVK — Team Sask (@goteamsask) August 12, 2017

READ MORE: Canada Summer Games a tradition for Saskatoon’s Edwards family

Saskatchewan ended in seventh place in the final medal standings against Canada’s other provinces and territories. In 2013, Team Sask. finished in sixth place with 51 medals.

The next Canada Summer Games will take place in Ontario’s Niagara region in 2021.