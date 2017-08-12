Paraswimmer chosen as Sask.’s flagbearer for Canada Games closing ceremony

Shelby Newkirk, 21, has been chosen as Team Saskatchewan’s flagbearer for the closing ceremony of the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

The Saskatoon paraswimmer is the most decorated athlete on Team Saskatchewan at this year’s competition in Winnipeg, with four gold and two silver medals.

“Shelby has been an outstanding representative of our province at the 2017 Canada Summer Games,” Mark Bracken, Team Saskatchewan’s chef de mission, said in a press release.

“Even beyond her athletic achievements, it is also her leadership qualities, her natural fit as a role model for the rest of Team Sask., and her vast accomplishments in the sport of paraswimming that have made her so deserving of this opportunity.”

Newkirk trains with the Saskatoon Lasers Swim Club.

She has had an impressive career in the sport of paraswimming — including seven Canadian records — since first entering the pool five years ago.

The closing ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.