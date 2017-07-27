Canada Summer Games a tradition for Saskatoon’s Edwards family

There aren’t many people who can say the Canada Summer Games are a family tradition but for one Saskatoon clan, that’s exactly what they are.

The 2017 Games in Winnipeg will be the third straight to feature multiple members of the Edwards family.

Brammon Edwards is making his Canada Games debut in rowing this year, following in the footsteps of his older sisters Rachael and Gabrielle.

Rachael competed in triathlon in 2009 and 2013 and cycling in 2013, while Gabrielle raced as a triathlete in 2013.

Their mother, RossAnn Edwards, is coach of Saskatchewan’s triathlon team and is making her third trip to the Games this year.

“I have to say my sisters were probably my biggest inspiration growing up, simply because I saw them working hard every day, going to training, training hard and it showed me what hard work can accomplish,” Brammon said.

Not only did Rachael and Gabrielle compete at the Games, they both won medals in triathlon.

Brammon made Saskatchewan’s triathlon team as a 16-year-old alternate in 2013 but did not travel to the Games. Soon after, the age limit for triathletes at the 2017 Games was lowered to 19, meaning Brammon would not be eligible.

That’s when he made the switch to rowing.

“I recognize that my sister and I were both high performance athletes and that can be challenging for a brother, but I think it’s good that he’s found a different sport where he can excel,” Gabrielle said.

RossAnn Edwards began coaching triathlon to help give her children a better pathway to success, but even though Rachael and Gabrielle are no longer competing and Brammon has switched sports, she continues to coach.

While she will be busy with her Team Saskatchewan duties in Winnipeg, a break in the schedule will give her one day to play spectator.

“I don’t really get to see Brammon compete very much because I’m usually coaching so I’m hoping to see him compete in one race. I’m very pleased. I’m happy for him,” she said.

As for her family’s Canada Games legacy, she couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s been a real journey – not that it’s over – but it has been a real journey and it has brought us closer together as a family.”