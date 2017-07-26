2017 Canada Summer Games
July 26, 2017 12:40 pm
Updated: July 26, 2017 1:41 pm

The 2017 Canada Summer Games torch relay arrives in Winnipeg

By Online Producer  Global News

Global's Adriana Zhang carries the torch through downtown Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

Mike Koncan / Global News
A A

The 2017 Canada Summer Games is one step closer after the torch relay arrived in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

The relay kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Park with the one and only Dancing Gabe Langlois.

Other torchbearers include Premier Brian Palliser, Mayor Brian Bowman, community activist Wilma Derksen, volleyball player Taylor Boughton and Global’s very own Adriana Zhang.

Wilma Derksen with the torch as it reached Winnipeg ahead of the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Global News

Zhang is the weather specialist for Global News Morning. But the former three-time provincial figure skating champion represented Manitoba at the Canada Winter Games in ice dancing in 2003.

On its journey to Winnipeg, the torch passed through ten rural communities and more than 3,500 kilometres.

The relay is expected to finish at Manitoba Hydro Place at 12 p.m.

You can find a map of the route taken here.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 Canada Summer Games
Canada Summer Games
Summer Games
Torch
Torch Relay
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News