The 2017 Canada Summer Games torch relay arrives in Winnipeg

The 2017 Canada Summer Games is one step closer after the torch relay arrived in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

The relay kicked off at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Park with the one and only Dancing Gabe Langlois.

Other torchbearers include Premier Brian Palliser, Mayor Brian Bowman, community activist Wilma Derksen, volleyball player Taylor Boughton and Global’s very own Adriana Zhang.

Zhang is the weather specialist for Global News Morning. But the former three-time provincial figure skating champion represented Manitoba at the Canada Winter Games in ice dancing in 2003.

On its journey to Winnipeg, the torch passed through ten rural communities and more than 3,500 kilometres.

The relay is expected to finish at Manitoba Hydro Place at 12 p.m.

You can find a map of the route taken here.