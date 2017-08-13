48th annual Regina Folk Festival a time to enjoy music, fun and people

The 48th annual Regina Folk Festival had another successful year. This year’s headliners featured Tegan and Sara, Lights and Buffy Sainte-Marie, along with many bands from across Canada.

Solid numbers aren’t in yet, but artistic director of the Regina Folk Festival Sandra Butel said that more people came this year than ever before.

“We normally say that we have about 10,000 people during the day and I would say that we are more close to like 15,000 people [this year],” Butel said.

Some of those people came for the free workshops and performances offered during day-time hours.

While others like Rick Cardinal came at 6 a.m. CT to try to be first in line for a good spot to see headlining shows that start at 5 p.m.

“I’ve been coming for about 12 years, and I was way back there [at end of the line] and now I’m way up here [close to the front] and then you get a chance to get a good spot in the [main] area,” Cardinal said.

Doug Klassen came to the first Regina Folk Festival 48 years ago when he was just a little kid. He has since moved away and hasn’t been back to the festival for decades.

So when he made his way to Victoria Park this year, he was blown away.

“I’m from Kelowna and they have events and things during the summer time … but this does it,” Klassen said.

“Now it’s like huge, this whole park is taken over. There’re vendors out on the street. I mean, it’s just a nice place, and I’m enjoying my time here.”

It’s these stories and experiences that make helping plan a festival all worth it to Butel.

“It’s really incredible. I look around at people being happy and I think these are my people,” Butel said.

Regina Folk Fest is held annually on the weekend after the long weekend in August. Artists aren’t confirmed for next year yet, but planning is underway.

