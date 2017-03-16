2017 Regina Folk Festival lineup revealed

The Regina Folk Festival reveals its 2017 lineup for the 48th edition of the three-day music fest.

Fan favourite Tegan and Sarah will be gracing the stage at Victoria Park this year. The Calgary based duo have released eight albums.

Ontario born Lights will also be coming to the Folk fest, the performer will be bring her electro pop sound to the stage.

There is no shortage of Saskatchewan talent on the bill – Blake Berglund and Ponteix are among local/provincial performers.

Other notable artists coming to Folk Fest include Natalie MacMaster, Jose Gonzalez and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.

The 2017 Regina Folk Festival will take place in Victoria Park from August 10 – 13.

Weekend passes to the festival are already on sale.