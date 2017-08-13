One dead in head-on collision on Highway 48

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal head-on collision on Highway 48 Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the two-vehicle collision took place just after noon on Highway 48 between Ellis Street and Old Homestead Road.

Schmidt said a pick-up truck travelling southbound collided with a Subaru travelling northbound.

The two occupants of the truck, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead on scene.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene conducting an investigation.

The highway is closed between Ellis and Homestead and Schmidt said the closure is expected to stay in place for several hours.

Witnesses are to call the Aurora OPP detachment with any information.

This is the second deadly collision in just a few weeks, on the same stretch of highway.

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a massive five-vehicle crash at Old Homestead Road on July 27.​