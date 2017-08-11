5 Montreal stories you must read this week: August 11

From a temporary tent city to shelter asylum seekers crossing the Canada-U.S. border, to the search for a long lost brother, here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Surprise!

“It was so nice because there was no talk about work, about tours.”

Fresh off playing at Osheaga, Oasis’ former front-man Liam Gallagher picked up a guitar and rocked out at McKibbin’s Irish Pub on Bishop Street.

READ THE STORY: Oasis’ Liam Gallagher plays surprise show at McKibbin’s Irish Pub over Osheaga weekend

Army steps in to help in Lacolle

“These [tents] will be used as additional shelters for asylum claimants who are waiting to be processed by the CBSA.”

The Canadian Army is setting up camp at the Lacolle Canada-U.S. border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. to accomodate asylum seekers.

READ THE STORY: Canadian Army sets up tents at Lacolle border to welcome asylum seekers

The new norm?

“I would not want to encourage my kids to create a list of ‘I wants’ and expect to receive a lot of presents.”

A new trend in children’s’ birthday parties is creating controversy among parents.

READ THE STORY: The new norm? Registries for children’s birthday parties

Twin searching for long lost brother

“We had a falling out, he chose not to talk to me for many years, and now I’m desperately looking for him.”

Eric Brodeur is very ill and desperately looking for his estranged twin, Stephane, so the two can reconnect.

READ THE STORY: Lachine man desperately looking for twin brother

Anglophone boom in Quebec?

“I can’t see how there would have been such a dramatic increase in the number. Either it was wrong before, or it’s wrong now. But to me, the increase, nothing can justify that.”

Many are questioning the accuracy of the 2016 census’ language findings in Quebec, which show booms of anglophones in smaller cities across the province.

READ THE STORY: Skepticism, ‘shock’ surrounds 2016 census language findings in Quebec