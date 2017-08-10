EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Lachine man desperately looking for twin brother

Eric Brodeur says it pains him to flip through old photos, but it’s the only physical memory he has of his twin brother, Stephane.

“I’ve been looking for my brother for quite a while now,” said Eric.

“We had a falling out, he chose not to talk to me for many years, and now I’m desperately looking for him.”

Brodeur and his brother stopped speaking about 20 years ago.

Over the years, he says he’s always wanted to find his brother, but only recently ramped up the search.

“Because of the fact that I have cancer,” he said.

“I’d like him to get tested. I think he should get tested too. We’re twins, after all.”

In 2007, doctors found a tumour in Brodeur’s kidney.

They successfully removed it, but in 2014, doctors found cancer in his lung.

Today, the 49-year-old is still fighting the deadly disease after a tumour was found in his other kidney and spine.

He told Global News he doesn’t know how long he has left to live.

“It’s not looking good, let’s put it that way,” explained Brodeur.

“I mean, I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and pray for the best.”

The twins’ aunt, Francine Belisle, is helping in the search.

She says they don’t know where Stephane is, but believes he has been seen in the West Island.

“We don’t know how long Eric is going to be here,” said Belisle.

“He’s very sick and he really needs to see his brother. We, the family, have to see them together.”

Brodeur says he wants to put the past behind them and is concentrating on the future.

“Steph, I’m looking for you please,” he said.

If you have any information on Stephane’s whereabouts, send us an e-mail to montreal@globalnews.ca