Canadian Army sets up tents at Lacolle border to welcome asylum seekers

The Canadian Army is setting up camp at the Lacolle Canada-U.S. border in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. to welcome asylum seekers.

As of Wednesday, dozens of tents are being assembled to accommodate about 500 people and at least 100 soldiers have been called in.

According to the Forces, some will return to their home base once the site is complete, and they will not play role in security matters or law-enforcement.

Last week, the RCMP boosted its presence at the border, setting up a tent and several porta potties; agents now monitor the crossing at all times.

“We stop them, we arrest them, we check them and then we pass them to our colleague at the CBSA,” explained Erique Grasse, a spokesperson with the RCMP.

Since the Trump administration said it was considering ending a program that granted Haitians so-called “temporary protected status” following the massive earthquake in 2010, about 300 people have been are arriving at the border every day.

That’s up from 50 a day in the first half of July.

Hundreds of asylum seekers, many from Haiti, are already being housed in several buildings, including Montreal’s Olympic Stadium.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said the city will continue its efforts to find other temporary housing solutions.