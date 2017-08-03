Canada
August 3, 2017 11:54 am

Quebec housing asylum seekers in Olympic Stadium, dealing with 150 requests a day

By The Canadian Press

Asylum seekers take a walk outside Olympic Stadium as security guards look on in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug.2, 2017. The stadium will be housing asylum seekers after a spike in the number of people crossing at the United States border in recent months.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec’s immigration minister says the number of people seeking asylum in the province has tripled in the last two weeks.

Kathleen Weil says there were roughly 50 requests a day between July 1 and July 19 but that the number has since surged to 150 a day.

Weil told a news conference in Montreal Thursday morning the spike is putting a lot of pressure on accommodation resources.

Her comments came a day after asylum seekers began arriving at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium where they will stay on a temporary basis.

Many of those arriving were of Haitian descent.

In the United States, the Trump administration is considering ending a program that granted Haitians so-called “temporary protected status” following the massive earthquake that struck in 2010.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

