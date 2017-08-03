Quebec housing asylum seekers in Olympic Stadium, dealing with 150 requests a day

Quebec’s immigration minister says the number of people seeking asylum in the province has tripled in the last two weeks.

Kathleen Weil says there were roughly 50 requests a day between July 1 and July 19 but that the number has since surged to 150 a day.

Weil told a news conference in Montreal Thursday morning the spike is putting a lot of pressure on accommodation resources.

Her comments came a day after asylum seekers began arriving at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium where they will stay on a temporary basis.

Many of those arriving were of Haitian descent.

In the United States, the Trump administration is considering ending a program that granted Haitians so-called “temporary protected status” following the massive earthquake that struck in 2010.