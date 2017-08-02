Canada
August 2, 2017 11:41 am

With spike in asylum seekers, Montreal’s Olympic Stadium to be used as shelter

By The Canadian Press

In this file photo an asylum claimant and her two-month-old baby is helped by RCMP officers as she crosses the border into Canada from the United States near Hemmingford, Que. After a spike in the number of people crossing at the United States border, Montreal's Olympic Stadium will be housing asylum seekers, Wednesday, August 2, 2017.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press
Montreal’s Olympic Stadium will be housing asylum seekers after a spike in the number of people crossing at the United States border in recent months.

The stadium is being transformed into a refugee housing centre to deal with the influx.

READ MORE: ‘Illegal entry is illegal entry’: Quebec premier responds to U.S. asylum seekers

According to recent federal government data, including preliminary figures for June, there was a “pronounced shift” in the number of people crossing at the Quebec-U.S. border.

Francine Dupuis, who oversees a government-funded program to help seekers get on their feet, tells Radio-Canada the numbers are unprecedented.

READ MORE: Quebec and Prairies see biggest spike in asylum seekers in February

Volunteers from the Quebec Red Cross are helping set up the cavernous facility for a temporary stay with cots in the rotunda.

The first people are expected to arrive at the stadium today.

